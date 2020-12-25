Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For those out and about this Christmas, there are still some stores and restaurants open Friday. Many locations of Starbucks and Dunkin’ are open for a holiday pick-me-up.
Waffle House and IHOP are ready for customers too.
For any last-minute Christmas needs, Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS will keep their doors open today.
But wherever you go, just make sure to check for adjusted holiday hours.
