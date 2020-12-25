Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Christmas present for the people on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight. On Friday, STARR Restaurants delivered 1,200 complimentary meals to Penn Medicine’s hospital staff.
On today’s menu, roasted turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberries and special Christmas cookies.
