PITTSGROVE, N.J. (CBS) — A special honor for a New Jersey State trooper who was shot in the line of duty in Salem County. Detective Richard Hershey was named the 2020 Trooper of the Year in New Jersey.
Hershey was shot while investigating a home invasion at the Harding Woods Mobile Home Park on Harding Highway in Pittsgrove Township on April 25.
According to authorities, several people approached Hershey in a car and confronted him while he was investigating. After Hershey identified himself, authorities say the individuals opened fire and wounded the trooper. Hershey was struck in his leg, authorities said.
Hershey spent several weeks at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, but he has made a full recovery.
