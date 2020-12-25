PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two children are in the hospital on Christmas night after a shooting in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood. Police said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on the 5800 block of Morton Street.
Police said the two victims are 11 and 13.
The 11-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the left side of his face, according to police. The 13-year-old boy was shot in the right arm, authorities said.
Both victims are in stable condition and are expected to fully recover, police said.
Police said the boys were shot about four blocks away and ran to a friend’s house for help.
So far, there have been no arrests, according to police.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
