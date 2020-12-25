PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas Eve’s storm continued to cause problems on Christmas Day. A tree was taken down in Fairmount Park on Strawberry Mansion Drive and blocked one lane Friday morning.
There was a lot of standing water along Kelly Drive as well.
If you plan to drive in that area, take it very slow.
The heavy rain and wind also toppled a tree at Shoemaker Lane and Weadley Road in Upper Merion.
Not far away, the road is flooded at Swedeland Road and River Road where several cars became stranded.
As of Friday morning, PECO said more than 58,000 customers were impacted, including over 19,000 outages in Montgomery County alone.
According to PSE&G, about 4,100 customers were in the dark in their service area. Atlantic City Electric reported about 7,500 customers were without power. And Delmarva Power said about 2,500 customers were impacted in Delaware.
