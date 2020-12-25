CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Cathedral Basilica of Saints and Paul, Local, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Christmas morning tradition continued with midnight mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul. The wind and rain didn’t keep Philadelphia Catholics from worshiping.

The church choir and several instrumentalists performed Christmas music about 20 minutes prior to the mass.

It was also livestreamed on the archdiocesan website.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Police Officers Shoot, Kill Gunman Who Opened Fire On Crowd In Kensington Christmas Morning, Officials Say

Federal Judge Rejects Restaurants’ Challenge Of Indoor Dining Ban In Pennsylvania

Amid Skepticism, ER Doctor Wants To Educate Black Community About Vaccine’s Safety

Comments