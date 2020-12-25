Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Christmas morning tradition continued with midnight mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul. The wind and rain didn’t keep Philadelphia Catholics from worshiping.
The church choir and several instrumentalists performed Christmas music about 20 minutes prior to the mass.
It was also livestreamed on the archdiocesan website.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Police Officers Shoot, Kill Gunman Who Opened Fire On Crowd In Kensington Christmas Morning, Officials Say
Federal Judge Rejects Restaurants’ Challenge Of Indoor Dining Ban In Pennsylvania
Amid Skepticism, ER Doctor Wants To Educate Black Community About Vaccine’s Safety
You must log in to post a comment.