PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Christmas Eve tradition lives on in South Philadelphia but looks a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Termini Brothers Bakery had to make some adjustments in order to continue their annual holiday tradition for their customers.

Lines may look a little longer due to limited store capacity and social distancing.

Termini Brothers Bakery has been doing online orders and developed an app for smartphone users during the pandemic. They have also been taking orders by telephone.

The bakery has ended Christmas Eve orders online in an effort to maintain their standard of customer service. They assure the cookie, cannoli and calorie craving public that if they had ordered before, their order will be filled — and filled on time.

“In sixty years, I’ve never been first in line,” Warren Messner said. “Actually, I’ve been coming her for Christmas Eve, probably about 30 to 35, but I’ve been coming here since I was 5 years old.”

Owner, Vincent Termini Jr., says the preparation for the Christmas season starts in January.

“You won’t believe me if I tell you, but our planning for Christmas, the whole Christmas season, it starts in January,” Termini Jr said. “We have a constant rotation of cannolis and to make sure that we don’t run out of our cannolis. It’s a careful, careful orchestrated plan.”

It is the 99th year Termini Brothers Bakery has been the authority on Christmas cannolis.

There is big hope for a return to normalcy in 2021, in time for the 100th year.

