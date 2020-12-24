PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Christmas Eve and there are some who shoppers who wait until the last minute to find the perfect gift. The countdown is on before the Santa Claus arrives in the Philadelphia area.

There was a lot of people in Chestnut Hill on Thursday afternoon looking for their last minute gifts.

Shoppers only have hours left and Eyewitness News found Busy Bee Toys busy with customers.

Only a limited number of people can be inside the store at a time because of COVID-19 restrictions but people are making an effort to buy from neighborhood stores even if they have to wait outside.

“Living around Chestnut Hill, it’s nice to support the small shops,” Joe Lavin said. “It’s also easier to keep social distancing and it’s a nice environment.”

Nerice Kendter, of Busy Bee Toys, says the support has been overwhelming.

“It’s been overwhelming for me and my fellow business here in the Ave,” Kendter said. “The outpouring of love and concern from everyone has made such a difference for everyone because as you know we’ve been closed for so long.”

In Center City, at the Christmas Village, the season shopping destination officially closes at 5 p.m. Thursday and many malls close at 6 p.m.

