PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A SEPTA bus was struck by gunfire overnight in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue.
Police say the bus was struck at least five times.
At last check, no one on the bus was hurt.
No arrests have been made at this time.
