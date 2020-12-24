CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Overbrook section of the city Thursday afternoon. Eyewitness News was on the 1800 block of Wynnewood Road where the shooting took place.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot several times around 11:30 a.m.

He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

