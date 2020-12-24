Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Overbrook section of the city Thursday afternoon. Eyewitness News was on the 1800 block of Wynnewood Road where the shooting took place.
Police say a 20-year-old man was shot several times around 11:30 a.m.
He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time.
