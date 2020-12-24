Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia police officers and a civilian were hurt in a crash in Fishtown Thursday. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Belgrade Street and East Montgomery Avenue.
Police say the two officers were responding to a call at the time of the accident.
The two officers and civilian were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
