MEHOOPANY, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania nonprofit organization is dealing with the same USPS woes that many Americans are — delays. Their year-end mailers soliciting donations have not yet been delivered.
These animals who reside at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary depend on donations to fund their food, shelter and medical care.
The shelter’s owner says because of the mail delays, they’re coming up short.
The sanctuary in Dalton saves Farm Animals from dire situations and gives them a safe place to live out their lives.
If you’d like to help out, you can do so by clicking here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Independent Report Blasts Philadelphia’s Handling Of George Floyd Protests, Civil Unrest
DA Krasner Charges 19-Year-Old Man With Attempted Murder Of Philly Police Officer
Stimulus Check Latest: $2,000 Relief Payments Blocked By House Republicans
You must log in to post a comment.