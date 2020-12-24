PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Frontline workers from South Philadelphia are being honored in a special way. A couple who lives in a home at East Passyunk Avenue and Tasker Street created a big window display that features the friendly faces of 27 people who are non-medical essential workers.

Some of them are police officers, firefighters and SEPTA workers.

One is also a waiter from Bing Bing Dim Sum. He was laid off a week ago but still has a great sense of humor.

Here’s what he said after Eyewitness News asked him how it feels to go outside and see his photo displayed for the whole neighborhood to see.

“I was like wow, who’s that handsome guy,” Shane Boutot said jokingly.

He added the display, and his photo, make him feel like he belongs in the community.

“I look at it and I feel happy, I feel honored, I feel like I’m contributing,” Boutot said.

The display was created by Dave Christopher and Kate Mellina.

“We found 27 people who actually work or live in our neighborhood from all kinds of services,” said Mellina. “They’re our holiday window display – the people we want to thank.”

“I’ll just be glad when this is over and we can say thank you guys we appreciate all you did,” added Christopher.

They’re not the only ones thanking frontline workers.

A plane flew over Philadelphia this week, with a message that read, “Philly loves its doctors & nurses”

“I think we want them to know that a lot of people are thinking about them, especially now with the surge that’s been going on,” said Erich Prince of Lower Merion.

He, along with Congressman Dwight Evans and Allen Hornblum, a Philadelphia-based author, picked up the tab for the plane and message for the city to see.

“I was really feeling for those employees – the doctors, the nurses, those who clean the hospital,” said Hornblum.