WEST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Chester County are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened during a chase on Wednesday. Pennsylvania State Police say they were trying to stop a stolen U-Haul van weaving in and out of traffic going 100 mph on Route 202 in West Goshen Township.
After several unsuccessful attempts to end the chase, a trooper fired one shot which hit the van but didn’t injure anyone, authorities say.
Authorities say troopers finally stopped the van and found five people inside, including a 10-year-old child.
The driver and passenger now face several charges.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Independent Report Blasts Philadelphia’s Handling Of George Floyd Protests, Civil Unrest
DA Krasner Charges 19-Year-Old Man With Attempted Murder Of Philly Police Officer
Stimulus Check Latest: $2,000 Relief Payments Blocked By House Republicans
You must log in to post a comment.