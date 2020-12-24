CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WEST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Chester County are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened during a chase on Wednesday. Pennsylvania State Police say they were trying to stop a stolen U-Haul van weaving in and out of traffic going 100 mph on Route 202 in West Goshen Township.

After several unsuccessful attempts to end the chase, a trooper fired one shot which hit the van but didn’t injure anyone, authorities say.

Authorities say troopers finally stopped the van and found five people inside, including a 10-year-old child.

The driver and passenger now face several charges.

