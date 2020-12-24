Comments
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — One person is dead after a fire ripped through a home in Allentown. The flames broke out around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 2700 block of Tilgham Street.
Eyewitness News is told the fire quickly grew to two alarms.
Crews placed the flames under control just before 10:30 a.m.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no information on what sparked the fire at this time.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Independent Report Blasts Philadelphia’s Handling Of George Floyd Protests, Civil Unrest
DA Krasner Charges 19-Year-Old Man With Attempted Murder Of Philly Police Officer
Democrats Rush To Increase Stimulus Checks To $2,000 After Trump Demands More
You must log in to post a comment.