TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials will be giving an update on New Jersey’s coronavirus response during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
When: 1:00 p.m.
What: Governor Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan to Hold Coronavirus Briefing
Where: George Washington Ballroom, Trenton War Memorial, 1 Memorial Dr., Trenton, NJ
