BROWNS MILLS, N.J. (CBS) — A two-alarm fire broke out at a church in Browns Mills, Burlington County on Wednesday afternoon, just two days before Christmas. Chopper 3 was over First Pentecostal Apostolic Mission church on Trenton Road as smoke was seen coming from the roof.
As of 5 p.m., the fire is not under control.
So far, there are no reports of injuries.
It’s not yet known how the fire started.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.
