By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to track down two thieves caught on camera. The pair took sledgehammers to two video cash machines inside a Sunoco A Plus Gas Station store on West Cheltenham Avenue.

It happened on Sunday night, police said.

An eyewitness says at least $2,000 was inside the machines.

If you have any information, call police.

