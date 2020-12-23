Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to track down two thieves caught on camera. The pair took sledgehammers to two video cash machines inside a Sunoco A Plus Gas Station store on West Cheltenham Avenue.
It happened on Sunday night, police said.
An eyewitness says at least $2,000 was inside the machines.
If you have any information, call police.
