PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the city’s Kensington section. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of F Street just after 8 a.m.
Police say the victim was shot in the upper left side of his chest and once in the right thigh.
He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:43 a.m.
No arrests have been made at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
COVID In Philadelphia: City Extending Restrictions Until Jan. 15 For Riskiest Businesses As Officials Concerned With Another Holiday Case Spike
Police Searching For Three Teens Who Pushed 73-Year-Old Man Down, Stole His Car In North Philadelphia
Delaware County Man Accused Of Casting Vote In Name Of Dead Mother For President Donald Trump
You must log in to post a comment.