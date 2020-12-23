PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are doing something new this season by highlighting a different local business on every game day. It’s their way to encourage people to shop local with so many places suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For tonight’s game, the Sixers recognized Down North Pizza in North Philadelphia.
The restaurant specializes in square pies and hires people who’ve been released from jail.
Click here if you know a business the Sixers should highlight.
