PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just two days before Christmas and Philadelphians were still working to wrap up their holiday shopping while staying socially distant on Wednesday. Eyewitness News caught up with some last-minute shoppers in the city’s Spring Garden section.

The last-minute shopping frenzy is on with just two days before Christmas. People at the Christmas Village are finding that perfect gift for loved ones.

“We both had off today, we come out while it’s a little less crowded earlier in the day and get home before the rush and all that,” a man said.

“Since it’s outside, everyone’s got their masks on,” Emily Best said. “Everyone’s doing a pretty good job being distanced, I feel all right about it. Like he said, we wanted to come early to beat the rush so it’s not super crowded.”

While many are personalizing the shopping experience by going to stores and shops, others are taking a different approach because stores are giving them other options.

Target is now providing curbside pickup of packages in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a safer, contactless way to shop, which is being offered at many stores.

Even the iconic Termini Bros. in South Philadelphia with their famous cannolis and other treats is trying to limit the lines that usually spiral around the block on Christmas Eve.

You can order online and then stop by for pick-up.

“It’s different but it doesn’t change tradition, man. We do it all the time,” customer James Sciriaco said.

“We are doing our best to keep social distancing while providing them the tradition they’re used to year in and year out,” Victoria Glynn with Termini Bros. said. “The business is down 40% this year but that didn’t stop us.”

People are still holding onto that holiday spirit right now, no matter what’s happening. Many stores are trying to give people whatever option is necessary to get them what they need.

