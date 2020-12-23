PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pandemic is impacting holiday travel trends as many Americans are choosing to stay home this holiday season. At Philadelphia International Airport air travel is down considerably compared to last year’s holiday season.
AAA says some 75% of Americans are expected to stay home for the holiday season.
According to their holiday travel forecast, people are choosing to stay home because of public health concerns.
Health officials are telling people to stay home and an overall decline in consumer sentiment.
AAA says travelers are taking a “wait and see” approach to traveling. They say it is directly linked to the surge in coronavirus cases.
Philadelphia recorded 928 additional confirmed cases on Tuesday. Following Thanksgiving, Philadelphia’s Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the surge in cases was worse than he anticipated and he’s urging Philadelphians to stay home.
If you bought a plane ticket and then change your mind or get sick, nearly all airlines are allowing you to change your itinerary for free.
