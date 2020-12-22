PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley and Managing Director Tumar Alexander will be holding a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to give an update on Philadelphia’s COVID-19 response.
You can watch the press conference live at 1 p.m. on CBSN Philly in the video player above.
What: City officials will provide the latest updates on the response to COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia in a virtual press conference.
Who:
Mayor Jim Kenney
Tumar Alexander, Managing Director
Dr. Thomas Farley, Commissioner, Philadelphia Department of Public Health
When: Today, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 1:00 p.m.
