LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) — Eyewitness News is working to get results for residents at a Montgomery County apartment complex without heat and hot water for three chilly nights. It’s a story Eyewitness News first told you about Monday.

As of last check, CBS3 has sent multiple requests to the property manager of Brookside Manor, asking them to talk to us in person to provide an update on what’s next for residents left in the cold.

So far, they have declined that request.

Cellphone video shows a fire that started on the property Saturday afternoon. PECO confirms an underground fire knocked out gas to 155 units on Saturday.

They say they’re waiting on the complex to repair damage to the gas line before they can restore service.

Crews were on scene but CBS3 cameras were not allowed.

Morgan Properties, who operates the complex, has handed out space heaters to residents, but they said it’s not enough, with temperatures inside showing 58 and 63 degrees from photos tenants have sent.

“They immediately blew the circuit in the apartment,” Jaclyn Scarborough said. “I have one plugged in. I have all the blankets on my dog. I have a fire extinguisher at the ready just incase.”

UPDATE: Residents were informed at 6:30pm that gas service (heat and hot water) would not be restored until Tuesday morning. We will keep pressing property managers for updates. @CBSPhilly #CBS3 #GettingResults https://t.co/vmErT9qGHa — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) December 22, 2020

Some of the residents chose to stay in hotels last night, saying the cold was simply not bearable.

CBS3 is still waiting to hear if those costs will be reimbursed.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.

