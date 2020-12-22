PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is helping to fulfill the holiday wishes of local school children. For 30 families in the Philadelphia School District, Christmas just got a lot brighter.

Twelve Days of Christmas Inc. is donating gifts, groceries and a helping hand to economically disadvantaged families.

The group started in Houston 21 years ago and is now a national organization with chapters around the country.

They were at Paul Robeson High School spreading love and holiday cheer at a time when it’s most needed.

“It’s just been an amazing experience. I can’t express how proud I am of our school community for coming together to support these families,” said Robeson principal Richard Gordon.

“We’re living out the mission and passion of 12 days of Christmas. We’re providing holiday cheer for those families that are less fortunate,” said 12 days of Christmas Philadelphia Chapter President Stephanie Mays Boyd.

The organization reached out to each family and delivered gifts that were specific to their needs.

“We went shopping. We checked off the list and we checked it twice. If a mother said that she needed an air fryer, guess what? She got an air fryer. If the families needed coats, if they needed pajamas, whatever they said that they needed, that’s what we got,” Mays Boyd said.

Meek Mill donated $30,000 to help make this gift-giving initiative possible this year. For Tawanda Robertson, it’s coming with heartfelt gratitude and a heavy heart.

This comes after losing her 18-year-old son to gun violence in May. He was set to graduate from Robeson High School.

“I want to say, thank you very much. Thank you. It means a lot to me. It means a lot that they didn’t forget about my son, they showed a lot of support,” Robertson said.

For those giving, to those receiving, the reciprocal feeling of gratefulness is infectious.

