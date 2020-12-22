PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday marked the first day of winter but this week promises a weather whiplash throughout the Philadelphia region. Rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, warmer temperatures and a wintry mix are being tracked for throughout the week.

Our first major storm of the official winter season is responsible for it all and set to bring the inclement weather on Christmas Eve.

Thursday may start off with a few spotty showers.

Daytime temperatures are expected to soar into the 60s across many locations in the Delaware Valley and that will cause rapid snow melt in the areas that saw snow during the first snow storm in over 600 days last week.

Flooding at this time should be a concern for many, especially for neighborhoods north and west of Philadelphia.

Rain develops in the evening on Christmas Eve, Thursday, from west to east.

Santa and his reindeer might be hearing a few rumbles of thunder during their journey Thursday night. The rain will continue through the night and winds will be strong enough to knock things over.

By the time we move into Friday, Christmas Day, cold air will be rushing behind the system.

Surface temperatures will be cold enough to turn lingering precipitation into a wintry mix across the region.

Rainfall totals can range between 1 to 2.5 inches, adding to the flood threat across northern neighborhoods.

Once the system departs on Christmas morning, it will turn much colder and windy.

Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 30s, with wind chills likely much colder than that.

By the weekend, conditions will clear out nicely, with a good amount of sun, but temperature will stay in the 30s through the weekend following the Christmas holiday.

