PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania State Police is asking the community for donations of horses to support its mounted patrol unit. The department maintains a stable at its training academy in Hershey and relies on donations to fill a complement of 28 horses.
Donated horses must be geldings between the ages of 5 and 15.
Draft and draft-crosses are the preferred breeds.
The animals are deployed statewide for searches, crowd control, security and community events.
