PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — The Moderna vaccine is the second approved for COVID-19 treatment and it was found to be about 94% effective. Eyewitness News was in Vorhees Tuesday morning as Jefferson Health – New Jersey administered the first Moderna vaccine to health care workers.
It’s the first multi-hospital system in South Jersey to begin administering the Moderna vaccine.
CBS3 talked to the nurse who was first in line.
“I’m feeling incredibly grateful that the vaccine is here,” Renee Stephens said. “When we first started talking about the vaccine I thought it was going to be years in the making so the fact that it got here to quickly is just amazing.”
Murphy said Monday that about a half-million New Jersey residents will receive the COVID-19 vaccine over the next month.
