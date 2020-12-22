PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Financial help is coming to millions of Americans struggling during the pandemic as congress passed a nearly trillion dollar coronavirus stimulus bill overnight Tuesday. The stimulus bill is nearly 6,000 pages long.

The Associated Press is reporting its the longest piece of federal legislation in history.

The $900 billion COVID-19 relief package is part of a larger bill to fund the federal government through September of 2021.

“The American people have waited long enough,” Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Under the legislation, $600 stimulus checks will be sent to people who make less than $75,000 a year. It also includes $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits for the next 10 weeks.

“We’ve come together,” Rep. Tom Cole said. “We’ve done something important. I think we’ve set the stage for perhaps something later in the next congress.”

Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin says the checks could start going out next week.

“This is as close to a Christmas miracle you can find in a polarized Washington,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer.

On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden received the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital near his home in Delaware. The shot was administered on camera.

“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine,” Biden said. “There’s nothing to be worried about, I’m looking forward to the second shot.”

Biden said the Trump Administration deserves some credit for “operation warp speed,” the federal effort to develop coronavirus vaccines.

He also urged everyone to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing when around other people.

White House officials have said the president will sign the bill.

Democrats are already signaling they want more relief measures passed quickly — which is also something that President-elect Joe Biden has called for.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Couple Emerges From Sanctuary After Hiding Out In West Philadelphia Church’s Basement For 843 Days

Tunnel To Towers Foundation Pays Off Mortgage Of Fallen Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O’Connor’s Family Home

US Army Soldier Accused Of Abducting, Fatally Shooting Fort Drum Soldier After Body Found In New Jersey