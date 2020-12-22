NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police have released more information on a shooting in New Castle County. According to police, two men were sitting inside a parked car at the New Castle Market on Route 9 Monday afternoon.
That is when, police say, a car pulled up and someone inside that vehicle started shooting.
The two men were shot in the lower extremities. We’re told they’ll be OK.
The shooters drove away in a light-colored sedan.
If you have any information, please call police at 302-365-8467.
