By CBS3 Staff
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — President-elect Joe Biden received the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccination on Monday. Biden was vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at Christiana Hospital in Newark.

He received the vaccine on live television and urged Americans not to be afraid.

“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine,” Biden said. “There’s nothing to be worried about, I’m looking forward to the second shot.”

His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, also received the first of her two COVID-19 shots on Monday morning.

