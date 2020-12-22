PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Boathouse Row is all decked out with holiday lights! The city held a virtual celebration before flipping the switch to turn on the festive display on Tuesday.
Christmas lights will be featured on this iconic Philadelphia landmark through Dec. 25.
Then they will switch to Kwanzaa-inspired lights which will run through Jan 1.
You can watch the next light switch on Saturday, Dec. 26 at 5:15 p.m. on the Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement Facebook page.
