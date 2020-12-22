CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Boathouse Row is all decked out with holiday lights! The city held a virtual celebration before flipping the switch to turn on the festive display on Tuesday.

Christmas lights will be featured on this iconic Philadelphia landmark through Dec. 25.

(credit: CBS3)

Then they will switch to Kwanzaa-inspired lights which will run through Jan 1.

You can watch the next light switch on Saturday, Dec. 26 at 5:15 p.m. on the Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement Facebook page.

