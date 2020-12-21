TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Monday afternoon.
You can watch the press conference on CBSN Philly beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the player above.
When: 12:30 p.m.
What: Governor Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Acting Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan to Hold Coronavirus Briefing
Where: George Washington Ballroom, Trenton War Memorial, 1 Memorial Dr., Trenton, NJ
