RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — If you have some last-minute Christmas shopping to do, you might find more police officers out and about this week on one part of the Main Line. In Radnor Township, officers are out in force this week.

They’re not issuing more tickets or making more arrests, instead, they’re shopping local.

Police in Radnor Township are using their own money to make extra takeout orders at local restaurants. And to shop for last-minute gifts at the same small businesses that they patrol.

They’re calling it “Cops in Shops,” it’s a week-long effort to give small businesses a boost.

“These businesses are fighting they’re fighting to stay alive. And we want to support them as best we can,” said Radnor Township Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan.

As so many small businesses are praying for a good holiday season. Restaurant workers like at Christopher’s on Wayne Avenue appreciate the added support from the officers.

“I think it’s such a great thing,” said Becca Kalish. “It’s really nice that we’re gonna get a little bit of extra support from the takeout.”

Shop owners in Wayne are also noticing the campaign is bringing a seemingly bigger presence of law enforcement downtown.

“They’re making more rounds and you really appreciating their support and it’s really nice because this is a small community so any support we can get we appreciate,” Maryam Vafa said.

Meantime, Wayne also has a large tent over some seats and tables. It’s for anybody who ordered takeout food and drinks and are looking for a place to relax and enjoy their food outside.

“This is fantastic. It just allows us to get out and go someplace,” Lucy Long said.

The Cops in Shops event runs all week long.

There are also several parking spaces that have signs that read for merchant pickup only for those wanting to shop small but not wanting to go into stores and restaurants.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Couple Emerges From Sanctuary After Hiding Out In West Philadelphia Church’s Basement For 843 Days

Tunnel To Towers Foundation Pays Off Mortgage Of Fallen Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O’Connor’s Family Home

US Army Soldier Accused Of Abducting, Fatally Shooting Fort Drum Soldier After Body Found In New Jersey