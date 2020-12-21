PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts has earned another start following an impressive performance in Philadelphia’s 33-26 loss at Arizona. In a not-so-shocking announcement, head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Hurts will be behind center for the third straight game when the Eagles (4-9-1) visit Dallas (5-9) on Sunday.

“Obviously, I’m going to continue to have Jalen start this week. I’m focused on only this week,” Pederson said.

Hurts replaced Carson Wentz in the second half of a loss at Green Bay on Dec. 6. ESPN reports Wentz will want to leave Philadelphia if Hurts remains starting quarterback.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $127 million extension last offseason, with $107 million guaranteed.

Hurts threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 63 and a score against the Cardinals, helping the Eagles rally from a 16-0 deficit to tie it 26-26 late in the third quarter.

Hurts also took a safety for intentional grounding in the end zone in the first quarter and was sacked six times, including consecutive plays after the Eagles had a first down at the Arizona 11 with three minutes remaining.

Hurts has completed 55.1% of his passes for 647 yards, five TDs and one interception. He has 251 yards rushing and one score.

The Eagles are last in the NFC East, but still have a chance to win the division. They have to win the final two games against the Cowboys and Washington (6-8) and need Washington to lose to Carolina this week and the Giants (5-9) to lose one of their last two games.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Couple Emerges From Sanctuary After Hiding Out In West Philadelphia Church’s Basement For 843 Days

Tunnel To Towers Foundation Pays Off Mortgage Of Fallen Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O’Connor’s Family Home

US Army Soldier Accused Of Abducting, Fatally Shooting Fort Drum Soldier After Body Found In New Jersey