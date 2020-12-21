PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A quick-hitting system could bring a snow/rain mix to the region on the first day of winter. The clipper system will cross the region Monday night, bringing a chance for some spotty rain showers or a few isolated areas of a rain/snow mix.

However, for the most part, today will be dry, with mostly cloudy to overcast skies for most of the afternoon. Highs to start the holiday week will jump into the low 40s on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be quiet with sun. There will be clouds Tuesday afternoon before the sunshine returns on Wednesday.

Highs for the middle of the week should sit in the mid-40s.

Then comes the biggest question for the holiday-week forecast. A large low pressure system will begin to enter the region on Thursday, with rain showers likely developing in the second half of the day on Christmas Eve as temperatures could rocket all the way into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The rain will continue through Thursday night and there will even be a chance for some thunder on Thursday night as well.

By the time we move into Friday, Christmas Day, the system looks like it could be on its way out the region. Behind the powerful cold front, Friday will be much colder, windy, and if there is enough lingering precipitation, we could see a few areas of snow showers or wintry mix to begin Friday morning.

Highs on Friday will only be in the middle 30s, with wind chills likely much colder than that.

By the weekend, conditions will clear out nicely, with a good amount of sun, but temperatures will stay in the 30s through the weekend following the holiday.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Packages Sitting At USPS Facility Since Last Month, Unable To Be Sorted Due To Staffing Shortages Week Before Christmas

‘Good Luck’: Congress Agrees To New COVID Relief Bill, But Some Philadelphians Say $600 Stimulus Checks ‘Not Enough’

24-Year-Old Woman Shot Twice While Sitting With Man Inside Car In Haddington Section Of Philadelphia