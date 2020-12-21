PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia unveiled a new mobile COVID-19 testing truck on Monday. It can be moved to an area experiencing an outbreak, and it allows people to simply walk-up and be tested.
But Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley says getting tested does not mean you should ignore recommendations about holiday gatherings.
“It doesn’t help to just tested beforehand. People think testing somehow is going to make them safer and therefore with testing they can get together with other members outside their household or they can travel. It didn’t work for Thanksgiving and it won’t work this time around,” he said.
The mobile testing site is a collaboration between the city health department and the Parks and Recreation Department.
