PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are searching for 86-year-old Charles Howard in the Rhawnhurst section of the city. The missing elderly man was last seen near Fuller and Frontenac Streets on Saturday afternoon.
Howard was wearing a red Sixers baseball cap, a brown coat and black pants.
He walks with a black cane.
Howard is 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, with a medium build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with any information on Howard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.
