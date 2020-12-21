READING, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators are looking for the cause of a deadly fire in Reading on Sunday morning. It happened on the 1100 block of Spruce Street.
Crews arrived around 8:30 a.m. yesterday to find smoke pouring from the third floor of a rowhome.
Firefighters say one person was found dead inside the house.
There is no word on that person’s identity.
A firefighter also suffered minor injuries after falling through a hole in the floor.
