GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The cause of a warehouse fire is under investigation in Swedesboro, Gloucester County. Eyewitness News was at the scene on the 400 block of Eagle Court on Monday.
Fire officials say it reached three alarms before it was placed under control.
No injuries were reported.
