CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The cause of a warehouse fire is under investigation in Swedesboro, Gloucester County. Eyewitness News was at the scene on the 400 block of Eagle Court on Monday.

(credit: CBS3)

Fire officials say it reached three alarms before it was placed under control.

No injuries were reported.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Couple Emerges From Sanctuary After Hiding Out In West Philadelphia Church’s Basement For 843 Days

Tunnel To Towers Foundation Pays Off Mortgage Of Fallen Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O’Connor’s Family Home

US Army Soldier Accused Of Abducting, Fatally Shooting Fort Drum Soldier After Body Found In New Jersey

Comments