PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holiday travel rush seems to be starting as COVID-19 cases and deaths rise across the nation, while AAA reports that fewer people in the tri-state area will be traveling this year. AAA expects an almost 35% drop in holiday travel across the Philadelphia area compared to this time last year.
AAA says to expect a 37% drop in New Jersey and 27% drop in Delaware in the number of travelers.
Meanwhile, according to the TSA, more than 1 million people nationwide were screened on both Friday and Saturday.
The TSA says this is the first time since the pandemic began that more than 1 million people were screened on consecutive days.
The numbers hint at an early rush for holiday air travel, something the CDC has warned against.
