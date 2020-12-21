Comments
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — There is a big crime scene in the 3000 block of New Castle Avenue in New Castle, Delaware. There is a heavy police presence and lots of crime scene markers indicating bullet casings on the ground.
Roads are closed From West Avenue to Lambson Lane as police investigate.
Police have not released any further information.
