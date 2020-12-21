Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a fiery crash that killed a man on the Roosevelt Boulevard, early Monday morning. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in Olney.
Philadelphia Police say 30-year-old DeSean Johnson lost control of his Buick while traveling northbound, slamming into a tree.
The car burst into flames.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was injured.
