DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Marple Township Man is accused of requesting and casting absentee ballots for dead relatives. On Monday, Delaware County’s District Attorney announced criminal charges against Bruce Bartman.
“We are charging him today with two counts of perjury for making false statements to register two deceased individuals who are his relatives both his mother and his mother-in-law. He made false statements through the state’s assure system to register them as voters and he’s also charged with making an unlawful vote because he actually submitted an absentee ballot for his deceased mother, a ballot that was counted,” said District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.
The DA added his office found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Delaware County.
