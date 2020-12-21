LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A gas leak in Montgomery County has displaced some residents at an apartment complex. Eyewitness News has learned that residents at the Brookside Manor in Lansdale have been without heat since 5 p.m. Saturday because of a fire started by a gas leak.
Eyewitness News is awaiting word from property managers and Hatfield Township officials when repairs will be completed and what will happen to residents in the cold.
The complex was affected by a similar issue in 2018.
CBS3’s Alicia Roberts will have a live report on CBS3@4.
