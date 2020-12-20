PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A few quick disturbances with snow or rain showers are on tap both today and Monday night. A dusting of snow is possible in some places today.
Then a quiet mid-week as high pressure returns with sun and seasonal temperatures in the mid-40s.
A large winter storm arrives Thursday bringing temperatures in the upper 50s and rain with thunderstorms.
On Christmas, we could see either more rain or a mix or a quick burst of snow. This is all dependent on the arrival time of arctic air on the backside of the storm.
ECMWF and GFS Models agree on storm placement and a frigid Saturday, but they don’t agree on the timing of rain or possibly snow.
ECMWF is slower and has us in rain all of Christmas Day with a quick shot of snow Christmas night, north and west.
GFS is faster and brings cold air in faster for a change to snow early Christmas morning.
Saturday sunshine returns with a frigid day near freezing.
By Meteorologist Tammie Souza
