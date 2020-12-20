Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A murder investigation is underway in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Investigators say a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of the Rite Aid at North American Street and West Lehigh Avenue just before 5 a.m. Sunday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
