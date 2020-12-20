PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — FedEx and UPS trucks are rolling out the Moderna vaccine, the second weapon to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Congress appears ready to roll out economic relief to Americans.

The Senate reached a compromise overnight on the relief deal. It’s worth nearly $1 trillion.

Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey was holding up the compromise. He wanted to close down the Federal Reserve’s lending facilities.

He said the programs worked to stabilize parts of the economy at the start of the government-ordered shutdowns, and that they don’t need to be continued.

But Democrats say ending them would have tied the hands of the incoming Biden administration.

With this compromise, the Senate is also nearing a vote on the nearly $1 trillion COVID relief bill.

That package is expected to be voted on alongside a $1.4 trillion government funding package for the new fiscal year.

That package needs to be voted on by midnight to avoid another government shutdown. This all comes as Moderna’s vaccine begins to be distributed. The first doses should reach healthcare providers Monday.

Despite the good news of the two vaccines, Pfizer and now Moderna, top healthcare officials are urging you to stay vigilant over the holidays.

If you do travel and gather officials are urging you to get tested before you go and four to five days afterward. And if possible, gather outside.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Staffing Shortages Leaving Packages Sitting At USPS Philly Facility Unable To Be Sorted

Parents On Mission To Find PS5, Xbox Series X This Christmas ‘And Nobody Can Get Them’

Doctor Warns ‘Look No Further Than Your Local Hospital’ To See How Dire Pandemic Is