PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pair of Southwest Philadelphia shootings has left two teenagers hospitalized, police said Saturday night. Authorities said both victims are in stable condition.

The first shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of South 65th Street.

Police said a 19-year-old man was shot once in his head, once in his back, once in his left arm, and once in his buttocks. Police said he was rushed to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

The second shooting happened about an hour later, according to police.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on the 7600 block of Elmwood Avenue, police said a 17-year-old boy was shot one time in his stomach.

The boy was taken to the hospital and stabilized, authorities said.

At this time, Philadelphia Police said there are no arrests in either incident.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

