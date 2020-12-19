CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) –A new beginning for a family who lost their home and everything they owned in a Camden apartment fire. On Saturday, another South Jersey family gave them a special tradition.
The Kearse family annually adopts a family in need, providing them with gifts for the holidays.
This year, Dewaun Kearse says they’re giving Erica Diaz, who now lives in Cherry Hill, dozens of gifts and gift cards to help her family of three to rebuild their lives.
They also provided toys and a bike for Diaz’s son.
“I’m not going into the amounts, but all I’ll say is that I hope it helps, every penny of it,” Kearse said. “And we do this for love just because we know people need the help. Don’t let this impact my street cred over Bed, Bath & Beyond.”
Two people died in the Oct. 25 fire in Camden.
A homeless man has been charged in connection to the blaze that also left nine people hurt as well.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Staffing Shortages Leaving Packages Sitting At USPS Philly Facility Unable To Be Sorted
Parents On Mission To Find PS5, Xbox Series X This Christmas ‘And Nobody Can Get Them’
Doctor Warns ‘Look No Further Than Your Local Hospital’ To See How Dire Pandemic Is
You must log in to post a comment.